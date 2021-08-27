CANTON — The COVID-19 death toll reached 98 in St. Lawrence County on Friday. The latest death comes more than three months since the last death in the county was reported.
“It has been nice that we haven’t had any deaths reported for a while,” St. Lawrence County’s interim Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger said Friday. “Now we need to hope that our hospitalizations stay just hospitalizations.”
There are 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county and 55 new cases.
“Vaccination is the best way to reduce deaths,” Mrs. Munger said.
Most of the current cases she said are likely coming from the delta variant.
I don’t know how to say it any stronger that people need to get vaccinated,” Mrs. Munger said. “You might still test positive, but you won’t go to the hospital.”
Jefferson County had 28 new cases, for a new total of 7,621. There are nine people in the hospital. The total deaths is 89.
Lewis County had seven new cases, for a new total of 2,524. There is one person hospitalized. The death total is 31.
