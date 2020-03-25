WATERTOWN — Denise Young, Chief Executive Officer of the Watertown Family YMCA, sent a message to the community Wednesday. See it here:
A community message from YMCA leader Denise Young on COVID-19
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Oswego Chase Bank robbed; three men quickly arrested
- A community message from YMCA leader Denise Young on COVID-19
- Changes made to some St. Lawrence Health System’s practices
- Oswego County confirms fourth positive case of coronavirus
- Statewide fire training suspension extended
- City of Ogdensburg declares emergency
- Local pro hockey: FPHL commissioner, Wolves owner Kirnan says league in good shape despite early shutdown
- 189 people tested for COVID-19 in Oswego County; no new positive cases
Most Popular
-
State outlines businesses considered “essential”
-
Suspect crashes into border patrol cars in failed human smuggling attempt
-
Gun shops close amid Cuomo’s business restrictions during coronavirus outbreak
-
Clayton distillery selling hand sanitizer, surface cleaner; donating to first responders
-
No confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Lawrence County despite governor’s report (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.