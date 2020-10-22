BEAVER FALLS — About 100 Beaver River Central School students are in quarantine for two weeks after the district announced Thursday that one of its students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Todd Green, the district is holding off on immediate action in response to the quarantines, but should have a decision on how to best move forward by the end of the school week.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the student who tested positive attends Beaver River Elementary School. The tracker does not yet reflect the positive test for the staff member.
The district is working in collaboration with Lewis County Public Health, which is currently performing contact tracing protocols pursuant to their protocols.
According to a release from the district, it was determined the student was not present in school during the time they were infectious and there’s no immediate concern in regard to contact with the student. The same information was not provided for the staff member.
Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. According to the district, as an additional precaution, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the student and staff member.
