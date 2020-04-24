ALBANY — Every New Yorker will receive a postage-paid absentee ballot application for the June 23 primary election, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared in an executive order Friday, as the governor continued his plea for the federal government to fund states in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s executive order will mandate the state Board of Elections to mail every New Yorker a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election.
“It makes no sense to me to tell people you have to put your life at risk, violate social distancing, to come out to vote,” Gov. Cuomo said during a briefing Friday in the state Capitol. “If you want to vote, we should send you a ballot so you can vote so you don’t have to come out and get in line.”
For New Yorkers who do not want to vote by absentee ballots, polls will be open for people to vote in person June 23, the governor said. The executive order will alter the state’s guidelines to include avoiding the risk of contracting COVID-19 as an accepted reason to vote via absentee ballot, said Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa.
“We didn’t think that was within our constitutional right to override the constitution and create a mail-in voting system that doesn’t exist,” she explained Friday. “Everyone will get an application with postage. They fill it out and send it back in.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 16,162 on Friday — up from 15,740 on Thursday.
The state saw 422 virus-related deaths Thursday, including 398 in hospitals and 24 in nursing homes. The daily death toll continues a slight decline from 438 fatalities Wednesday and 474 fatalities Tuesday.
Hospitalization rates also continued their downward trend to 14,258 on Friday, down 763 patients. New hospitalizations remain flat at about 1,300 new virus patients per day statewide.
“Total hospitalizations, down — good news,” Gov. Cuomo said. “All the evidence suggests we are on the downside of the curve.”
The state reported 4,540 patients in intensive care. Net change in intubations was down 118 fewer patients Friday to 3,800 total, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Cuomo continued his plea for Congress to pass legislation providing emergency funding to state and local governments. New York’s revenues are estimated to decline by $13.3 billion, or 14 percent, from the Fiscal Year 2020-21 executive budget forecast. Officials estimate state revenues will decline by $61 billion from 2021 through 2024.
The governor reiterated his belief that states declaring bankruptcy, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, suggested this week, “is a really dumb idea.”
A state cannot legally declare bankruptcy, Gov. Cuomo said.
“To the senate that proposed it, I say pass a law allowing states to declare bankruptcy — I dare you,” he said. “Let the president sign that bill...It’s your suggestion, Sen. McConnell. Pass the law. I dare you.
“You want to send an international message that the economy is in turmoil? Do that. ...And then we’ll see how many states actually take you up on it. I know I wouldn’t.”
Congress passed its fourth COVID-19 emergency stimulus bill
President Donald J. Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday that the House approved Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Congress has approved $2.7 trillion in aid to aid business, taxpayers and other sectors.
This legislation includes funding for the Small Business Administration’s programs, funding for hospitals and rural health centers and funding for a national testing strategy.
The new bill also includes an important clarification that will allow small farmers access to the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans and grants. U.S. Rep. Antonio R. Delgado, D-19, led a bipartisan letter April 2 with 86 members of congress asking leaders to give small farms access to the pandemic relief passed under the historic $2.2 trillion CARES Act last month.
“The legislation includes critical guardrails that will make sure funding and support through PPP reaches our rural and underbanked communities who need it most,” Mr. Delgado said. “There is much more work ahead, including ensuring we provide state and local funding in support of our counties and municipalities doing critical work to provide services across our communities here in upstate New York.”
Officials continue to watch the numbers to see how far and how quickly they will drop, Gov. Cuomo said. Some projections show the curve will plateau again at about 5,000 virus patients hospitalized. Other experts show the state’s decline slowing from now through June, while others study the potential of a second wave in the fall.
“But these are, again, all projections just like they had projections how fast and how far the disease would increase,” the governor said. “Those projections, as we know, were wrong, but they weren’t wrong. We didn’t hit those projections because of our actions — because of what we did.”
Gov. Cuomo reviewed COVID-19’s timeline. The United States first learned of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China between late November and December. The first confirmed cases of the virus in Washington and California were between Jan. 20 and 26. Mr. Trump instituted a travel ban from China on Feb. 2, with a full travel ban from Europe in place March 16.
“Researchers now say there were likely 28,000 cases in the United States in February, including 10,000 cases in the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said, adding the virus originated in China, but arrived in the state from Europe. About 13,000 flights and 2.2 million people came from Europe to New York, New York City and New Jersey from January through the state’s full closure March 19.
“We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right, but we left the back door open because the virus had left China by the time we did the China travel ban,” Gov. Cuomo said. “...So, what is the lesson? An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere.”
A global pandemic will happen again, the governor added.
“Bank on it,” he said. “Let’s not put our head in the sand.”
The state continues to refine cleaning protocols as officials develop reopening guidelines. The virus lives up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel, up to 24 hours on cardboard, up to four hours on materials like cooper and can remain in droplets in the air for up to thee hours before they fall.
The governor read a letter he received from Dennis and Sharon — a retired Kansas farmer in his 70s and his wife, who has one lung. The couple had five N95 masks leftover from farming, but sent one to New York for a healthcare worker on the front lines of the pandemic.
“How beautiful is that?” Gov. Cuomo said. “I mean, how selfless is that? How giving is that? ...It’s that courage, that generosity of spirit, that makes this country so beautiful and makes Americans so beautiful. Take one mask, I’ll keep four.
“God bless America.”
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.