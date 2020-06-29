ADAMS — The village’s annual Cheddar Cheese Festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but a cheese drive-thru service will be held in its place.
Great Lakes Cheese will host the cheese drive-thru in place of this year’s festival. The cheese drive-thru will be held July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Three different cheeses from the festival will be offered including cheese curd for $5, Adams Reserve for $5 and aged cheese for $10. The event is cash only.
To enter the drive-thru, enter at Elmwood Avenue and follow the signs.
On May 20, the Adams NY Revitalization Cheddar Cheese Festival Facebook page made the announcement that this year’s festival would be canceled.
“It is with great sadness that we must cancel the 2020 Cheese Fest,” the post stated. “But we will be back.”
