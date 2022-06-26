ADAMS CENTER — Months before the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were approved by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children younger than 5, a local girl was doing her part to help bring the pandemic under control.
At just 3 years old, Annie M. Rogers participated in a 14-month COVID-19 vaccine trial with Moderna for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, to see how the vaccine affects young children. She traveled to Cortland with her family periodically for trial visits, which included shots and blood draws, as well as coronavirus testing and check-ins. The family reported regularly any symptoms or ailments Annie experienced. Her father, Matthew A. Rogers, said Annie had no reaction besides being tired after her first injection, and experiencing a sore arm after the second.
Three out of four participants received doses of the vaccine, while the fourth received a placebo, and families did not find out who got what shot until much later. For those who had been vaccinated, the announcement came last week — the same week the vaccines were approved to be administered to children younger than 5. The Rogers family, though they suspected well before, was delighted to find that Annie had indeed received a full course of the Moderna vaccine.
“For us, it was getting to where we are at this current moment,” Mr. Rogers said. “The reason we got her into this program was to get as many shots in all age groups as quick as possible, so it’s great to see that the work we put into being part of this trial has now come full circle because that vaccine that she trialed is now getting into her friends. It was all about helping others and it worked because it was successful and it’s effective, and it’s now out there for everybody to take advantage of.”
Mr. Rogers and his wife, Holly M. Rogers, were both vaccinated by the end of last year and wished the same for their daughter. When Mr. Rogers discovered the trial and the potential for Annie to be vaccinated, while also helping to make an impact on the world, the family decided to move ahead after receiving their pediatrician’s blessing. Annie received her first dose in November and her second the following month, becoming fully vaccinated before the new year.
Annie, who will turn 4 in August, understands her participation in the trial and its importance to the best of her ability, and said she had contracted COVID-19 but knew it was OK because she got a shot. She said she got the vaccine because she wanted to stay safe, and she wants her friends to get the shot so they can also be safe.
According to Mr. Rogers, Annie did not experience any abnormal long-term response to either of the vaccine doses she received. When the initial data came out this spring about what everyone in the trial was experiencing with Moderna, he said you could see that was the norm — a little bit of sluggishness and a sore arm was what happened to everybody.
“We had kind of gone into it from the moment she got the shot with a cautious optimism that she got vaccinated, and then each step of the way kept getting that reassurance — yeah, it’s looking more and more likely,” Mr. Rogers said. “When we got the phone call on Friday saying that she was (fully vaccinated), it just kind of put all the pieces together and it was just that relief you were kind of looking for, for her safety but also you don’t want to tell this 3-year-old that’s been kind of understanding this, try to explain to her that they weren’t really shots and you’ve got to get some more.”
In the winter, Mr. Rogers recalled instances in which children at Annie’s school tested positive for the coronavirus, and Annie skated above it all, which furthered their belief that she’d received actual vaccinations. When the family came down with COVID-19 in April, Mr. and Mrs. Rogers tried their best to keep their distance from Annie and make sure she was protected, but at the end of the day she’s a 3-year-old with needs. Annie tested negative for five days in a row before testing positive, and through the entire bout, she was asymptomatic.
“If we hadn’t done this trial, we would have been those terrified parents just waiting for the vaccine to come out,” Mrs. Rogers said. “But it kind of gave us this feeling of maybe Annie did get the vaccine, it just kind of lightened our fear in these last couple of months that we weren’t just sitting there waiting for it to come to the public. There was a chance she could have gotten it, so I think that was definitely a positive for our mindset throughout all this.”
Annie recently received her own vaccination card, which is a sort of trophy for the family. They will continue to finish out the trial with check-ins through the end of the year. According to Mr. Rogers, Annie is a Hall of Famer in doing COVID-19 tests.
“We kind of look at it like geez, we got the vaccine a while ago, what’s next?,” Mr. Rogers said. “So if and when the time comes that the study would ask, ‘Would you like to be part of the booster program of this?’ You’ve got a real limited population that had been vaccinated and time has passed, that we would obviously pursue that avenue as well as just a continuation of learning more about the science and protection and keeping her safe.”
Dr. Kristen A. Navarette, a pediatrician and medical director of MVP Health Care in Schenectady, said she and her colleagues encourage everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated, now including 6-month to 5-year-old children. She said that while lots of families are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there are also many parents and families who are still hesitant, which she said is completely natural with something that seems so new.
“The thing that I would want to make sure that parents know is that this vaccine, in particular the vaccine for this age group, has had a very thorough and careful study,” Dr. Navarette said. “And after all of that, the science clearly recognizes that the vaccine is both safe and effective for this age group, so it’s very important for this group to help slow the spread of COVID that they get vaccinated not only for the community’s health, but also for their individual health.”
Dr. Navarette said there are children who have been hospitalized in this age group due to COVID-19, some of them are sick enough that they need to be in an intensive care unit, and that unfortunately, some children have died in this age group from COVID-19. Because of this, she said it’s really important to use all the tools we have to keep them safe, and the most important tools at this point are the vaccines.
According to Stanford Medicine, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been over 2 million cases, 20,000 hospitalizations and 200 deaths due to COVID-19 in children younger than 5. Scientific evidence has shown that the children who received COVID-19 vaccines during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies expected to protect them against coronavirus. COVID-19 vaccines can also prevent multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and may prevent long COVID, which can be debilitating for young children. Vaccines can protect children, which in turn can reduce the risk of transmission to others.
“What I would say to parents is be reassured that this vaccine has been very thoroughly and carefully studied, that’s one of the reasons it took so long for it to become available — they really wanted to make sure that they very carefully and thoroughly studied it,” Dr. Navarette said. “So I would really encourage them to think about getting it for their children and would encourage anybody who still has concerns about the COVID vaccine for their kids to go and talk to their pediatrician about those concerns.”
Acknowledging that as with all vaccines children receive, Dr. Navarette said there’s a small chance of some side effects with COVID vaccines that are usually mild — typically the side effects seen with other routine vaccinations. The most common side effect is soreness or discomfort at the spot where the vaccine is administered. Some get a slight fever and some are a bit tired or cranky for the next day or two, already common side effects for this age group, Dr. Navarette said.
“I think a lot of us look at this as sort of the big light at the end of the tunnel in the pandemic that we’ve been waiting for,” she said. “This group is the one age group that hasn’t been able to be vaccinated yet and we know that once everyone who’s eligible gets vaccinated, that’s really the next step forward and how we learn as a community to live with COVID, when everyone can reduce their risk of severe disease by being vaccinated. That’s how we get to go back and do all the normal things safely.”
In response to local news stories on Annie’s participation in the study, messages and comments came in, both positive and negative, which Mr. Rogers said the family should have seen coming. For all the negativity shared, there was also an overwhelming amount of support, with families thanking the Rogers family for their participation and calling little Annie a hero. Mr. Rogers said many reached out wanting to send Annie thank you cards and since he and his wife had set up an email address for Annie when she was born so they could write her emails at various points as she grows up, they figured that would be the perfect place to direct well-wishers so Annie can read all the messages when she’s older.
In December, few days after the Times published a story about Annie, Mr. Rogers recalled going out to lunch with Annie at a diner in Adams and admitted he was a bit nervous about the wrong person seeing them and perhaps saying something that didn’t need to be said in front of her. But when he went to pay, they were told that their check was already covered by someone there as a thank you for what Annie did. Mr. Rogers said it was a perfectly timed gesture, which brought up a discussion on the ride home with Annie about the impact she was making in her community.
Knowing what they do now and reflecting back on the experiences with the trial, they would absolutely do it all over again, Mr. Rogers said. He said if anything, it allowed a conversation to begin.
“We’ve faced it with our family and friends and not everybody has the same beliefs as us, but you just kind of talk to them, listen and try and get them to understand a viewpoint that may be different,” Mr. Rogers said. “At the end of the day, they’re gonna do what they think is best for their family, and that’s totally OK with us. That’s what we did.”
