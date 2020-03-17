SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health officials were informed Monday night that a COVID-19 test specimen sent out over the weekend had come back positive.
The patient, an Essex County resident, presented at Adirondack Medical Center’s Saranac Lake emergency department on Friday, was tested and discharged, in coordination with the Essex County Health Department.
“We have been preparing for a positive COVID-19 test for months,” said Sylvia Getman, Adirondack Health president and CEO in a press release from the hospital. “I’m pleased to report that the personal protective equipment and contact protocols were followed, and we did not identify any exposure to the Adirondack Health staff who rendered care.”
Essex County Health Department will continue to monitor the patient at home.
Adirondack Health is requiring all employees who can work from home to do so until further notice. Patients and care partners at Adirondack Medical Center are screened for COVID-19 upon arrival to the facility.
Anyone who suspects they may have contracted COVID-19 should contact Adirondack Medical Center’s Saranac Lake COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462 for further guidance. Anyone experiencing trouble breathing should call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department.
