Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.