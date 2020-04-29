Even though COVID-19 has put an indefinite halt on sports, cable and satellite television providers are continuing to charge for live sports programming. The state attorney general wants to eliminate this financial burden for customers.
State Attorney General Letitia A. James announced Wednesday that she is calling on seven major cable and satellite television providers across the state to reduce or eliminate fees attributed to live sports programming amidst the pandemic.
Cable and satellite companies are still charging and collecting high fees for live sports and “refuse” to reduce the cost of packages that normally include live sports, Ms. James’s release stated.
“At a time when so many New Yorkers have lost their jobs and are struggling, it is grossly unfair that cable and satellite television providers would continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing,” Ms. James said. “These companies must step up and immediately propose plans to cut charges and provide much needed financial relief. This crisis has brought new economic anxiety for all New Yorkers, and I will continue to protect the wallets of working people at every turn.”
Ms. James has requested, in letters to Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RNC Corporation and Verizon Communications, that the companies “immediately” prepare and provide plans to her office on how they will provide such financial relief for their customers until live sports resume.
Cable and satellite television subscribers pay up to $20 a month in fees to access live sporting events, a release from Ms. James’s office stated.
More than 1.2 million New Yorkers have lost their jobs and “countless” more are in financial hardship due to the pandemic, the release stated.
(0) comments
