ALBANY — The state Department of Health undercounted New York’s COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50% amid widespread allegations of patient neglect as adult care facilities failed to comply with infection control policies, according to a state attorney general’s office report released Thursday.
Attorney General Letitia James has investigated allegations of coronavirus-related neglect of nursing home residents since last March when the pandemic began, according to a statement from her office Thursday morning.
The DOH reported 6,645 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes as of Nov. 16, with 6,420 of the virus fatalities before Aug. 3.
The AG’s office received more than 770 complaints on a hotline for family members having issues receiving communications from nursing home staff while in-person visits were prohibited between April 23 and Aug. 3. An additional 179 complaints were filed through Nov. 16 during the fall virus surge before the holiday season.
Alleged instances of neglect include insufficient personal protective equipment such as gloves, face shields, masks and gowns, as well as insufficient COVID-19 testing for residents and staff. Nursing homes’ lack of compliance with infection-control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm, and facilities that had lower pre-pandemic staffing ratings had higher COVID-19 fatality rates, according to the report.
James initiated a large investigation of the pandemic response within the state’s 613 nursing home and adult care facilities following the large number of complaints. The AG asked 62 of the nursing homes for information about COVID-19 deaths of on-site residents, or residents taken to hospitals, from the week of March 1 through when each facility responded to her request. More than 20 nursing homes remain under investigation by the AG’s office.
The AG’s office declined to share the names of the more than 20 nursing homes under investigation, citing the ongoing investigation. The office also would not confirm whether or not any of the nursing homes under investigation were located in the north country region.
Many residents died from COVID-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in the DOH’s published total nursing home death count.
Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk, according to the report.
The findings are in reference to a controversial March 25, 2020, memo from the DOH, which mandated those facilities and nursing homes cannot discriminate against residents by not readmitting people who test positive for the coronavirus.
Many have said infected nursing home patients brought the virus with them when they returned to the facility, or home, to recover.
“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” James said in a statement. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents. Nursing homes residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments, and I will continue to work hard to safeguard this basic right during this precarious time.”
North country control room member and Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said Thursday the report is “concerning” upon learning of its release.
“I still maintain, more so now than ever, it’s important for clear lines of clear communication between the facilities and families,” he said. “Period.”
“This is now more than a nursing home scandal,” Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a prepared statement Thursday morning upon the report’s release. “This is a massive corruption and coverup scandal at the highest level of New York State Government.”
She said the “scandal” implicates Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, the state DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and the governor’s staff.
“Every New Yorker deserves transparency, accountability and answers regarding the orchestration of this illegal coverup,” she said.
State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay issued a similar statement Thursday afternoon, calling the report “alarming on a number of levels” and said it “triggers even more questions.”
“What took place in New York’s nursing homes and the Cuomo Administration’s decision to deliberately mislead the public by underreporting COVID-19 fatalities is unconscionable and demands accountability,” he wrote.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.