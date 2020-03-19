AKWESASNE — The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne has issued a press release stating that Akwesasne residents are not restricted by the closed international border with Canada. Although, residents are urged to make essential crossings.
“The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne has been in contact with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) and has been reassured that these new announcements will have no immediate impact to residents of Akwesasne,” the press release states.
Those making essential crossings should are reminded that they need identification
“Residents crossing into Cornwall should use their Certificate of Indian Status (INAC) “status card” in order to cross without delay into Canada,” the press release states.
