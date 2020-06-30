fireworkscanceled.jpg

ALEXANDRIA BAY — The village’s annual Independence Day fireworks display over Boldt Castle has been canceled this year due to state guidelines in place to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Alexis Johnson, executive assistant at the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce, the decision to cancel the fireworks was made June 24.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Holmes
Holmes

Hmmm, cancel the 4th but rioting, I mean peaceful protests are acceptable. Who would have predicted that?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.