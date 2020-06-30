ALEXANDRIA BAY — The village’s annual Independence Day fireworks display over Boldt Castle has been canceled this year due to state guidelines in place to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Alexis Johnson, executive assistant at the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce, the decision to cancel the fireworks was made June 24.
(1) comment
Hmmm, cancel the 4th but rioting, I mean peaceful protests are acceptable. Who would have predicted that?
