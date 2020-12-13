ALEXANDRIA BAY — Brian T. and Diane M. Willix decided to tell the community they found out two of their employees at the Big M Supermarket tested positive for COVID-19.
It was Wednesday morning when Mr. Willix was called by one of his employees in the meat department, who said he tested positive. Mr. Willix, like many employers might do despite making efforts to prevent it, immediately started blaming himself.
One more employee who worked closely in the meat department tested positive, and two others in the department tested negative. Mr. Willix, who has run the store with his wife since 2012, sterilized the store while the other employees entered quarantine.
“By Thursday,” Mr. Willix said, “the rumors around the area had us at like 14 or 15 cases and it was only two.”
That afternoon, Mr. Willix said he felt it was necessary to inform the public.
He said it took him two hours to write the Facebook post, weighing heavily the risk of his customers only seeing the positive cases and not seeing the preventive measures he has taken over the last months, and his decision to be transparent.
What Mr. Willix wrote in his Dec. 10 Facebook post confirmed that the store had two positive cases and said their priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been the health of the community and the employees at the store.
“Yes, we do have two confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 that have solely affected our midnight shift crew,” he wrote. “All members of staff that were exposed are now in quarantine and have been/will be tested.”
He also urged people to stay home if they’re sick, and to contact the store if anyone needed their groceries delivered.
“I keep thinking this is my fault,” Mr. Willix said. “I guess I should have been thinking about temperature checks, but I didn’t think I would have to do that.”
It appears the number of cases in Alexandria Bay and surrounding communities remained relatively low during the tourism months.
It was trending in the right direction, but then the tourists left and locals hunkered down inside in close proximity.
“It’s hitting the river community,” he said. “Our numbers were persistently low and then since Thanksgiving everything has spiked; all of a sudden it’s just locals here and things are going bonkers. It doesn’t make sense.”
Mr. Willix said the store has taken the pandemic seriously since the outset.
He installed plexiglass frames at the registers, sterilized his store with foggers almost weekly and put up signs asking everyone to wear masks. Now, he’s continuing the measures and adding temperature checks whenever an employee enters the store.
“Even though we have flu season, we have the stomach bug going around, we have allergies, I’m not going to risk it,” he said. “I have 20 people on a shift that I have to worry about.”
He added, “It’s a reality check, that it’s real and it’s affecting people. It’s always been about the safety of the community and my employees. That’s our number one priority.”
