ALEXANDRIA BAY — Alexandria Central School District will move to a remote learning model beginning Wednesday until Friday, Superintendent Chris Clapper announced in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
Mr. Clapper said the switch is a precautionary measure the district is taking in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The district does not have a positive coronavirus case in its building, but school officials are working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service on contract tracing efforts to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff.
High school students will follow their normal bell schedule virtually, the post reads. Elementary school students should expect to hear from their teachers by 10:00 a.m. via Google Classroom.
