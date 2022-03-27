MALONE — Alice Hyde Medical Center is expanding hospital visiting hours.
Chief Nursing Officer Rebecca Shutts said visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting today.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer these expanded visiting hours for our patients and their families and loved ones,” Shutts said. “Our region’s vaccination rate continues to increase, and we know that our screening process for patients, visitors and employees, and our health and safety protocols, are effective at protecting our patients and our people.”
The new visiting hours will not change the current welcoming policies in place for masking, COVID-19 screening and behaviors at Alice Hyde facilities.
In January, Alice Hyde implemented the policies — reflecting guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — in order to protect patients and staff against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“Our goal is to do everything possible to protect our residents, our staff and the community at large,” Susan Biondolillo, associate vice president of long-term care for the Malone hospital, said in January as the policies went into effect. “The illness has been moving rapidly through The Alice Center and is affecting both our residents and staff. For the protection of our residents and our community, we are asking visitors to please consider connecting with their loved one over the phone or video chat until further notice.”
Under the welcoming policies, anyone who enters the hospital must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter.
All staff and visitors are required to wear a surgical mask at all times when they are inside an Alice Hyde facility, including while they are in a patient’s room.
An Alice Hyde spokesperson said that people visiting COVID-positive, person under investigation, PUI, or quarantined patients must wear an N95 mask.
Alice Hyde will provide appropriate face coverings if visitors or support persons do not have one.
All visitors are to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit and keep traffic in hallways limited. Congregating in common areas is not allowed.
An in-depth version of Alice Hyde’s Welcoming Policy is available on the hospital’s website at www.alicehyde.com.
