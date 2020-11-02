MALONE — A total of 13 people connected to The Alice Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and three others have been diagnosed as positive despite returning negative test results, the University of Vermont Health Network–Alice Hyde Medical Center announced Monday.
As a result, visitation at the entire medical center has been suspended. Visitation at the nursing home was suspended last week after two residents and an employee had tested positive for the virus.
A total of seven residents and six employees have tested positive as of Monday, the facility said in its announcement. An additional three residents were exhibiting symptoms and were diagnosed with the infection despite having negative test results, the announcement said.
Franklin County Public Health, in a separate release, said additional cases unconnected to the medical center have also increased, and there is concern that at least two of them could result in still more cases and clusters.
In addition, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported late Monday that there are currently four active cases and one potential exposure to COVID-19 in the New York portion of Akwesasne.
Susan Biondolillo, Alice Hyde’s associate vice president of long-term care, said the facility was working closely with Franklin County Public Health officials to perform contact tracing and isolation precautions were put in place for both the Skilled Nursing Facility and the Assisted Living Program. The precautions require residents to remain in their rooms and employees are required to wear full personal protective equipment while in the facility. COVID-positive residents have been placed on an isolation unit and are being cared for by specifically designated employees.
“We’re working closely with public health officials and communicating directly with residents’ families and loved ones, to ensure they have the latest information on steps we are taking to limit the virus’ spread and protect our residents and employees,” Biondolillo said in the announcement. “As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we will continue to act with an abundance of caution to protect our residents and employees.”
In light of the diagnosis at The Alice Center, the facility has suspended all non-medical hospital visitation, effective immediately. The medical center continues to screen everyone who enters hospital facilities, including employees, the announcement said.
The hospital’s updated visitation policy, effective Monday, prohibits visitors with limited exceptions for individuals such as pediatric patients, labor and delivery patients, patients receiving end-of-life care, and patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Matt Jones, Alice Hyde’s chief operating officer, said restricting visitation is an important step in limiting the potential spread of COVID-19 and protecting both patients and healthcare workers as cases of COVID-19 rise in the community.
“Protecting our patients, our employees and our hospital continues to be our top priority,” Jones said. “These temporary restrictions help protect our health care system so we’re able to care for our community, and protect those who might be at higher risk of becoming infected and severely ill because of underlying health conditions.”
County Manager Donna Kissane, who has been sending out daily email updates on the county’s COVID-status since May, said she was unable to do so as of Monday afternoon because the county Health Department was still tracking new cases. But she wrote that she had learned of seven additional cases late Sunday on top of two reported earlier in the day. Those two cases had increased the number of active cases in the county to nine.
Kissane said early Monday evening that the latest seven cases included both some of those at The Alice Center and some in the community at large.
The new cases in Akwesasne, which had seen its number drop to one over the weekend despite a new positive test result late Friday, all involve infections that took place outside the community, while the potential exposure involves the Mohawk Assembly of God Church.
Any individual who attended a church service, clothing drive or other function involving the Assembly of God, either at 7 Church St. in Akwesasne or elsewhere, within the past 14 days should monitor their symptoms, get tested for COVID-19.
Even before all of the new cases were reported, the number of people in quarantine or isolation in the county continued to climb, according to a graphic prepared by the North Country Crime Analysis Center based on numbers verified by Franklin County Public Health Service. That number had jumped from 92 on Friday to 192 over the weekend and had risen to 224 as of Monday afternoon, according to the graphic. But information in that document may have as much as a 24-hour accuracy lag, it states.
