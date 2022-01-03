All four colleges in St. Lawrence County are requiring COVID-19 vaccine boosters for students returning to campus for the spring 2022 semester.
SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton are abiding by SUNY-wide guidance that says all students who aren’t fully remote have to provide documentation of their booster shots in order to take classes.
“Campuses will continue to strongly urge boosters for all faculty and staff and work with local providers and county health departments to sponsor booster clinics where possible,” the SUNY guidance says.
SUNY schools will also continue to require wearing masks in all indoor settings. Weekly surveillance testing of faculty and staff will continue. Campuses may require proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving on campus, or a rapid antigen test within six hours.
The full SUNY reopening guidelines can be read at https://bit.ly/3zsw4mv.
Clarkson University is requiring booster shots for all students and employees who will return to campus. Clarkson will also continue to require mask wearing in indoor spaces. More information is at https://www.clarkson.edu/spring-2022.
St. Lawrence University will require all students to be fully vaccinated with a booster. SLU will also require unvaccinated students with a medical or religious exemption to undergo weekly testing and possible random surveillance testing throughout the semester.
Masks must be worn at all times in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. SLU “strongly encourages faculty, staff, and students to double mask when in contexts where social distancing is difficult like classrooms, advising sessions, or meetings.”
SLU’s full guidance for spring 2022 is at http://wdt.me/guidance.
Anyone who needs to get vaccinated or a booster shot can look up clinics at www.vaccines.gov or https://stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth or contacting their local pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.