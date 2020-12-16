OGDENSBURG — One day after Ogdensburg Free Academy students were told to stay home for remote instruction until after Christmas break, the entire school system has switched to remote learning.
A staff member at John F. Kennedy Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wednesday statement from Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall.
In-person classes are expected to begin on Jan. 4. Teachers were told to teach from home for one day while schools were cleaned.
Mr. Kendall said people who have come in contact with infected personnel will be contacted directly by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, the district has logged 17 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 11 students and six staff members.
