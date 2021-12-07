CANTON — The seven counties in the north country region are expected to declare a state of emergency today because of the chronic lack of staffed hospital beds in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
“This is coming from the ‘North Country Control Room’... (which) consists of Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Essex, Hamilton and Clinton counties...” said Lewis County Board Chairperson Lawrence L. Dolhof, R-Lyons Falls, while introducing the topic to legislators Tuesday evening. “Their recommendation is that they would like to declare a north country state of emergency and they would like us to be a part of it.”
A letter of declaration was signed by St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle and Board of Legislators Chairman William J. Sheridan following the board’s meeting Monday night.
“The state of emergency was declared after observation of, and communication with, both hospital systems,” Ms. Doyle said at the St. Lawrence board meeting. “They don’t see an end coming, so this is an anticipatory way to get prepared and raise public awareness.”
Lewis County legislators passed a resolution in favor of a declaration after the issue was discussed in their meeting Tuesday night and Jefferson County Board Chairman Scott Gray is expected to announce that county’s declaration on Wednesday.
Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer spoke to the board about the stress the health system has been under as infection numbers surge in the county, giving it one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
“For us it’s a real challenge every single shift, every single day. A large part of it is essentially those who are unvaccinated representing about 80% of the COVID in-patients we’ve had over the past two months,” he said. “Our experience at the hospital level is that we are worse today than we were a year ago at this time with regard to the number of COVID patients being served and in addition, having lost a number of staff as a result of the vaccine mandate.”
Mr. Cayer said they are doing everything they can to keep serving all patients while not losing the ability to continue elective surgeries that are crucial for health care facilities.
At this time, neither St. Lawrence nor Lewis counties have attached any mask mandates, vaccine mandates, limitations on businesses or curfews.
The main reason for the joint declaration is to ensure public awareness of the magnitude of the ongoing COVID-19 surge’s impact on the hospitals with record low staffing levels after the vaccine-mandate inspired exodus of health care workers.
The declaration can, however, have a financial benefit for counties.
Ms. Doyle said that potential future funding from state or federal entities can require having a state of emergency in place, making the declaration a sort of financial prophylactic.
“Our hope is trying to make sure we get assistance where needed, and we think this helps with that as well,” she said.
Not all legislators, however, anticipate the benefit could go where it is needed.
“If declaring a state of emergency brings financial support or manpower to hospitals, then I think it’s OK, but I don’t see how it does that,” said Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid.
In both counties, board members spoke in favor of declaring the state of emergency for public awareness.
“Let’s focus on something we can do tonight to highlight this problem and make the citizens of the county aware that there is a crisis, that the emergency rooms may soon be overflowing and there may not be enough hospital beds for everyone,” said Legislator James E. Reagan, R-Ogdensburg.
In Lewis County, Legislator Lisa P. Virkler, R-Beaver Falls, who is also a registered nurse, agreed that public awareness and vaccinations are crucial to help over-stressed hospitals maintain service.
“We have to keep our hospital doors open and one of the best ways to do that is to not clog up the beds with COVID admissions,” Mrs. Virkler said, noting that just keeping symptoms mild to avoid hospitalization makes the vaccinations worth having, as was her experience as a vaccinated person when she tested positive after caring for her COVID-positive child.
St. Lawrence County officials acknowledged the “high transmission” level of COVID in their county with 15,459 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
Among other counties in the North Country COVID-19 task force, Essex and Hamilton counties both gave verbal commitments to enter a state of emergency and, Mr. Piche said, “Franklin and Clinton counties never left states of emergency.”
The St. Lawrence declaration will expire on Jan. 6; however it can be renewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.