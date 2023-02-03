WATERTOWN — With dangerously cold temperatures hitting the north country Friday, there are options for homeless people to get a chance to warm up.
Timothy J. Ruetten, director of Jefferson County Community Services, said that homeless people can go to the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living at 210 Court St. -107, Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York at 241 State St., Vets Peer to Peer Outreach Center, which is generally for veterans but does operate a drop-in center at 247 State St., as well as the Mental Health Association, 425 Washington St.
The Salvation Army’s warming center is open nightly from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.
“They’re not set up for doing it during the day,” Mr. Ruetten said.
People can still go to the Salvation Army for food, even though they did not operate as a warming center.
Mr. Ruetten added that homeless people can also go to the Flower Memorial Library and the Salmon Run Mall.
He said that they can get free bus passes which they can receive at the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living.
Dinners are also available seven days a week at area churches, which is available from 5 to 8 p.m. The churches rotate which church offers the dinners.
“They are still all able to go to Social Services and engage in that process,” Mr. Ruetten said.
He said that these daytime options were already put in place prior to the cold hitting the north country.
People can also call the Department of Social Services at 315-782-9030.
The Salvation Army’s warming center opened in early January, after closing a temporary shelter on Main Avenue in Watertown.
The National Weather Service predicted the high on Friday afternoon to be near 4 degrees below zero with wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero.
A wind chill warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.
