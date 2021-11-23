One death and 220 new cases of COVID-19 were logged across St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties Tuesday.
The death came in Lewis County, where officials counted 16 new cases of COVID-19. The county had a positivity rate of 11.9% Tuesday according to the state Health Department.
Hospitalizations due to the virus dropped by one in Lewis County from Monday. No additional people were placed in quarantine, and the number of people in isolation dropped by eight. The county reported 23 recent recoveries.
Jefferson County reported 88 new positive COVID-19 tests, and the county’s positivity rate rose again to 9.8%.
There were 13 more people put into mandatory isolation and 10 more people put into mandatory quarantine. Overall, 77 people recovered from COVID-19 across the county, and two people remain in the hospital.
St. Lawrence County logged 116 new cases and has 588 active infections. There are 20 people in the hospital, and the positivity rate is 6.68%.
