WATERTOWN — For the third consecutive report, St. Lawrence County recorded a COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 186.
There have been 262 new cases reported in St. Lawrence County since the last report on Monday, and hospitalizations have decreased by three for a total of 12 patients with the virus. Five people have been admitted to the hospital primarily for COVID, while the other seven were admitted for other reasons and incidentally have COVID. Two people are in the ICU with COVID.
There are 386 active cases in St. Lawrence County, an increase of 58 from Monday.
Jefferson County reported 87 new cases since Monday. Two more people are hospitalized with the virus, which increases the number to seven. Cases at assisted living facilities have decreased by one, and mandatory isolations have increased by 59. Recoveries have also increased by 27.
In Lewis County, there are eight new cases. Hospitalizations remained the same, at one.
