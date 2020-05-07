LOWVILLE — A second Dairy Drive providing 500 gallons of free milk donated by the American Dairy Association and other locally produced items to Lewis County residents will be held Friday at the Lewis County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.
The drive-through event is designed to meet the needs of community members struggling to afford wholesome food while at the same time supporting area farms that are struggling because of the interruption in both the markets and supply chain due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
One gallon of milk and one bag containing string cheese and cream cheese donated by Kraft Heinz will be put in the trunk or seat of each car that enters the fairgrounds at Dewitt Street. People are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times and pop the trunk or roll down a window as they drive up to receive the items.
Drivers or passengers that may receive items through their windows are asked to wear masks.
As with the first Dairy Drive, all public health-recommended social distancing and hygiene measures will be followed, according to the event’s news release.
The event was made possible by the county Farm Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension and various county departments and organizations that have organized and will staff the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.