WATERTOWN — Samaritan Keep Home announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that there has been an additional resident who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 21.
Samaritan said residents are being closely monitored and that the outbreak is not impacting family visitation.
Use of personal protective equipment is required for all family visits. Those who are not feeling well are asked not to visit.
