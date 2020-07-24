WATERTOWN — On Thursday, July 23, Samaritan Health received notice that one staff member in the skilled nursing facility at Samaritan Summit Village had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Friday release from Samaritan, the staff member was asymptomatic, exhibited no outward signs of being ill and was unaware they had the virus. This employee has tested negative with each weekly test since May, did not travel and was not aware of being exposed to the virus.
Due to this positive result, Summit Village must suspend limited visitation immediately. All fence and virtual visits will continue as normal, and limited visitation may resume after the skilled nursing facility is COVID-free for 28 days.
This does not impact limited visitation for assisted living residents, which will continue. Resident families have been notified of this development.
