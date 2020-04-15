CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum has announced that it will be postponing the museum’s opening day from May 1 to June 1.
The museum will be planning a “virtual opening” for May 1 and the new June 1 opening day is “pending orders.”
“We recognize this new date may also have to be adjusted, we will give it a try and remain in compliance with CDC recommendations along with county, state, and federal declarations,” the museum said in a statement.
“COVID-19 has impacted the world and while we are on the banks of the mighty St. Lawrence River, which may seem like the ideal location, the devastation is felt here in the 1000 Islands as well.”
In addition, the following changes have been made to the museum’s 2020 schedule:
— The Volunteer Brunch scheduled for May 16 will be rescheduled for June 24, with more information coming.
— The Antique Boat Museum and Antique Classic Boat Show Symposium Weekend will be postponed until Oct. 2-4.
— The 1000 Islands Family Day, originally scheduled June 6, for will be rescheduled for late summer, a new date is to be determined.
— The Great International Steamboat Flotilla scheduled for June 5-12 is postponed until 2021.
— The 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance scheduled for June 27 will go on as planned with modified registration.
As of right now the 56th annual Antique Boat Show and Auction will go on as planned from July 31 through August 2, according to the museum’s events calendar. The Festival of Oar, Paddle and Sail is also still scheduled for July 3.
