CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum announced Wednesday that it is anticipating a new opening date of Saturday, June 27.
The museum previously said it was postponing its opening day from May 1 to June 1 and was planning to have a “virtual opening” on May 1.
“As we work towards reopening, our primary concern is the health and well-being of our visitors, staff, volunteers, and the communities we serve; we will continue to meet NYS regulations and CDC recommendations,” a release from the museum stated.
“Knowing it won’t be a ‘normal’ summer, our efforts are focused on reimagining and the remainder of 2020 and we will share further information on events and class as the season unfolds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.