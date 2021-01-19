MASSENA — The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence announced Tuesday that a person supported by the agency died from COVID-related complications.
They said in a new release the person lived in a residential setting in Massena, but was hospitalized recently.
“The agency continues to ensure safety protocols and precautions are in place for all of our residents and staff,” officials said in the release.
Chief Executive Officer Howard Ganter said in a statement that they have seen an increase in staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents and have been in regular contact with the family,” he said. “Our Direct Support Professionals have done an excellent job at keeping COVID-19 at bay for months, but as the community spread has increased, we have seen an increase in both staff and residents testing positive or being exposed. We will continue to take every precaution possible to protect people supported by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence from the impact of this virus.”
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
