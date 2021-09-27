WATERTOWN — As the day many had been dreading finally came Monday, the day the state vaccination mandate for healthcare workers took effect, operations generally continued as they have during the COVID-19 pandemic at Samaritan Medical Center and through the entirety of its health system.
All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes were required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, save for those with accommodations for medical or religious exemptions. Staff at other institutions including home care, hospice and adult care facilities must be vaccinated by Oct. 7.
Employees who refused to be vaccinated were to be placed on administrative leave for two weeks beginning Monday, to be terminated at the end of that time if they continued to refuse vaccination.
The state’s labor department has clarified that workers who are terminated because they refuse to be vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance without a valid doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.
Hospital systems and nursing homes across the state are encouraging their employees to get vaccinated and preparing for disruptions if they do not. Some are cutting back on elective surgeries, limiting admissions and retaining volunteers. This is not the case at Samaritan, where things are pretty much business as usual.
“At this time, we’ve not had any one service that has been impacted dramatically,” said Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan. “Obviously we have to look at staffing, at rearranging where needed; we’ve been working on that. We don’t see any closures or services having to be shifted around, but we do see capacity constraints, longer wait times, but not in particular for one service line at this point.”
According to information on the state’s website regarding COVID-19 hospital worker vaccinations, as of Sept. 22, the north country’s total was 86%, with Jefferson at 81%, Lewis at 81%, and St. Lawrence at 87%.
In a statement sent from the St. Lawrence Health System on Monday, per the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, St. Lawrence Health is currently nearing 99% compliance. This percentage includes individuals who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or have been granted religious or medical exemptions.
With such a high vaccination rate, it could be all too easy to forget that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate the ongoing shortage of health workers across New York state and the entire nation.
“The staffing shortages have a hospital-wide domino effect that starts with the lack of nurses and nurse assistants to treat acute inpatients. Providers may not be able to admit patients to in-patient status from the Emergency Department, or to non-critical patient status from the Critical Care Unit,” said St. Lawrence Health VP of Administration Jeremy Slaga in a statement. “These situations further create a traffic jam that limits the staff’s ability to admit new patients.”
Currently, St. Lawrence Health has 331 openings across the health system.
Those opposed to the mandate have been making their voices heard with protests, petitions and even lawsuits. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this weekend she was prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees, or vaccinated workers from outside the state, to fill any gaps across the state due to the vaccination mandate and possible resulting staff shortages.
At this point, 96.14% of staff are eligible for work and are in compliance with the mandate, Ms. DiStefano said, leaving 3.86% not in compliance. In that 3.86%, there are some staff members that are affiliated with Samaritan Home Health and Samaritan Summit Village, and their mandate deadline is Oct. 7, giving some extra time for those staff members to be compliant, meaning they have either been vaccinated or have an approved exemption.
The total number of staff vaccinated across all Samaritan Health System facilities, including contracted staff, agency staff and travelers, is 2,641, according to Ms. DiStefano.
Those who are unvaccinated and impacted by the mandate have been put on a two-week administrative leave. They have been notified they still have two weeks to come into compliance or get approved exemption, and they will keep their positions.
If they do not do either one of those, then they will be terminated from their positions. Samaritan is still estimating it could lose anywhere from 50 to 100 staff members in total.
“We’re trying to reach out to those staff members that are still not in compliance and get a sense of where they’re at,” Ms. DiStefano said. “We had several staff members over the weekend actually go and get the vaccine, we’ve seen the number changing. We’re educating, we’re working with them, but we really don’t have a good handle on how many that would be.”
With those who have received exemptions, they will be mandated to have weekly COVID testing just as long-term care facilities have been doing from the state mandates they’ve had. Mandatory face mask use remains in place for all staff and, in addition, Samaritan also has mandatory eye protection, so all staff members should be wearing eye protection, especially when dealing with patients, to keep an extra layer of safety between themselves and patients.
Though Samaritan does not know exactly how many staff will be lost by the end of the next two weeks, it has contingency plans and labor pools that were put in place during the pandemic, both clinical and non-clinical, so it will continue with those paths, Ms. DiStefano said, which helps to see what talent is available and where help is needed.
As for Gov. Hochul’s announcement that others may be called upon to fill roles, Ms. DiStefano said Samaritan is open to any resources the state and the governor can bring its way, but doesn’t have any definitive answers on what that might look like at this time.
“Working through this pandemic, we’ve had a nice relationship working with other local facilities and trying to load balance as we call it, see where the resources are,” Ms. DiStefano said. “I think some of that will come into play when you’re talking about staffing shortages across the board. It’s national, it’s not just local, so everyone is trying to find solutions and work creatively together.”
In terms of working together with other local facilities, Ms. DiStefano said it has been beneficial that Samaritan and others have been working this way through the pandemic, that there are already established relationships. She said she believes Samaritan will continue to look at those options moving forward.
In the meantime, with the next couple weeks still uncertain, Samaritan will continue to work on open communication with managers and staff impacted by the mandate and figure out how to staff appropriately and safely.
“Some of this you’re going to be in the thick of it for a while, and many of us have been due to the national shortage, it’s a matter of working together,” Ms. DiStefano said. “Even losing one staff member is detrimental, but we’re working through it as best we can.”
