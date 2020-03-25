Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s district office closed to walk-in visitors

FULTON — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s district office, located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, is temporarily closed to walk-in visitors in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to comply with state mandates.
“These are unprecedented times and I hope, like everyone else does, this public health threat passes quickly. I encourage anyone with questions regarding state matters to still call the office. We are working remotely, checking voicemail frequently and someone will return your call promptly. Thank you in advance for your patience during this time,” said Leader Barclay.
Leader Barclay also encouraged the public to stay in tune with regular updates by checking Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AssemblymanWillBarclay/ and/or Twitter at https://twitter.com/WillABarclay. To speak to someone in the district office, call 315-598-5185 and leave a message or email barclaw@nyassembly.gov.
