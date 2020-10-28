CROGHAN — A baptism and an auction in Lewis County, events that normally wouldn’t cause a stir, are now the source of a recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
As of Tuesday, Lewis County has nearly 800 people in quarantine. The quarantines follow, in large part, two recent gatherings: A baptism on Oct. 11 and an auction on Oct. 17.
A Croghan woman who attended the Oct. 11 baptism, Lisa Schamback, took to Facebook on Oct. 23 and announced she tested positive for COVID-19 following the gathering. The baptism, which took place at the Apostolic Christian Church, Croghan, included a “greeting line for the guy who got baptized,” according to Mrs. Schamback’s post, where the person being baptized shook hands with and hugged attendees. She said this is where she believes her mistake was made.
“I was hesitant to shake his hand, but felt socially pressured to do it,” the post reads. “I immediately went to the sink and washed my hands with hot soap and water but I believe the damage was done.”
Mrs. Schamback’s husband, Paul, also tested positive for the virus following the baptism. In hindsight, Mrs. Schamback said she and her husband made a big mistake in attending the baptism, noting “there were a lot of people in that tiny little church and it was impossible to social distance.”
She said this will most likely be something the couple will always regret. In her post, she also noted there was a visiting minister in attendance at the baptism who came from out West and flew into Pennsylvania, rented a car rather than flying into Syracuse, therefore avoiding having to quarantine for two weeks.
Following questions regarding her original post, Mrs. Schamback commented that many people asked her if there was singing at the baptism, to which she said yes.
“Lots of singing from the whole congregation with masks on,” she said in the comment. “But all the seats were full, therefore lots of air blowing through those masks. Probably over 100 people singing.”
Both Mr. and Mrs. Schamback are slowly recovering from the virus, as they are still experiencing symptoms like lack of appetite and energy.
Mrs. Schamback couldn’t be reached Tuesday for additional comment.
According to Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche, when it comes to people who drive in from out of state, the county is relying on people to do the right thing, noting there would be no way for the county to know if somebody came in from out of state unless they fly in through an airport.
“It’s a public health order, so if you come in from another state, you have to be quarantined,” he said. “So as long as we are aware of the person, we can enforce a quarantine through public health order just like we would any other quarantine. The problem is if we’re not made aware.”
Mr. Piche said the county has been working closely with the state and running its own numbers to make sure its watching the same metrics the state is watching. He said the county is being told by the state that it’s not at risk of becoming an official microcluster, yet numbers continue to trend in that direction.
He said the county is closer to having its numbers contained, meaning it has identified positive cases and isolated contacts. He said the county is hoping by Wednesday to be well on its way to having the cluster under control.
“I would hope that the public has noticed a very consistent message from Lewis County,” Mr. Piche said. “We’ve been consistent from day one about the importance of wearing a mask, we’ve been consistent about the importance of social distancing, about washing your hands.”
In response to the recent auction held in Carthage at David Johnson and Company Auctions on Oct. 17, Lewis County attorney Joan E. McNichol issued a statement that despite David Johnson Auctions having taken COVID-19 precautions, the size of the planned gathering was of concern to the county.
Echoing what officials have been asking the public to do for months, she said the county wanted to take the opportunity to impress upon residents, businesses and religious organizations the need to remain diligent and comply with state guidelines, mandates and executive orders pertaining to wearing masks, social distancing and not holding large gatherings.
“The Lewis County Board of Legislators understands how difficult a time it is for businesses, but public health and safety must come first,” the statement reads. “Continued and egregious violations may result in significant monetary fines, the revocation of state licenses pertaining to businesses and establishments, and other civil penalties.”
The county has not fined David Johnson Auctions, but it did send a cease and desist order following one from Jefferson County for the same event. Though the auction technically took place in Lewis County, it’s close to the Jefferson County border and in turn affects both counties. So much so it was Jefferson County that first received a call about the auction, reporting there were about 300 people in attendance.
According to Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, hearing these kinds of reports is sometimes a confluence of amazement and frustration.
“It’s amazement that you have to believe that everybody knows that there’s a limit on gatherings, and any reasonable person would plan accordingly,” he said. “Frustration is when you contact somebody and they say, ‘Well, we didn’t expect that many people.’”
This was the case when Mr. Gray contacted the owner of the auction site, David Johnson.
“I asked him to confirm that he had an auction. He did,” Mr. Gray said. “I asked him if he knew how many people he had in attendance, and he said he didn’t know, which you have to reasonably be able to estimate.”
Mr. Johnson acknowledged he had no more auctions scheduled when Mr. Gray notified him that Jefferson County would be sending him a cease and desist shortly thereafter.
Later in the week, Lewis County issued an exposure alert and sent Mr. Johnson its own cease and desist. Mr. Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon regarding the auction.
“Our position in Jefferson County has always been we’ve taken the posture of cooperation and compliance first — that’s our first goal of enforcement,” Mr. Gray said. “The last measure that anybody wants to take, including myself, is any punitive measure. Having said that, we have to be concerned when a single business puts an entire community at risk, including a school district from operating.”
The school district in question is the Carthage Central School District. According to Mr. Gray, Lewis County had told him there were 10 district bus drivers quarantined, but in speaking with Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo about the situation Monday, she said she hadn’t been notified of 10 bus drivers being quarantined. All Mr. Gray could say for certain in light of this was there was a total of 10 individuals quarantined in the district so far, though they may hold jobs other than bus drivers.
With positive numbers rising and a large amount of individuals in quarantine in Lewis County, both Jefferson and Lewis counties are keeping a close eye on totals, looking to avoid taking the turn into microcluster territory. In an effort to avoid a worsening situation, both counties continue to ask residents and visitors to adhere to safety measures not only for themselves, but for others.
