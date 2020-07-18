CLAYTON — Local officials say they were ready for Saturday’s arrivals of the Bassmaster Elite fishing competition that will take place this coming week.
Scott A Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature announced that anglers and Bassmaster staff, who arrived Saturday, were fully informed of the current conditions in the river community with respect to recent outbreak of COVID-19 and for the safety of anglers and the public.
In an email, 89 involved in the Bassmaster event all tested negative for coronavirus, Mr. Gray said.
They were given rapid COVID test and participants will continue daily screening to ensure the safety of the anglers and the community.
They are adhering to all state guidance for professional sports and the travel advisory specifically for professional sporting events, according to Mr. Gray.
Many of the anglers were tested before leaving their home state to avoid driving two days to get here and being turned away.
“BASS has had regular communication with Jefferson County regarding the health and safety for everyone,” Mr. Gray said.
The anglers will practice daily before the competition begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.
A gathering people on boats on Picton Island, off Clayton, during the Fourth of July weekend were blamed on an outbreak of COVID cases in Clayton during the past week.
On Friday, 427 people were tested for the virus at the Clayton Fire Department. The results of that testing are still pending and are expected to be known early next week.
Not counting those tests, eight more tests came back positive on Friday, bringing the total number of new cases in Jefferson County to 34 since Monday. Not all of those confirmed cases were attributed to the July Fourth gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.