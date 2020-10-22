BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River Central School District has announced that one of its students and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district announced Wednesday that it had received confirmation that a student had tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, it was announced that a staff member had also tested positive.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card, the student attends Beaver River Elementary School. The Report Card does not yet reflect the positive staff member.
The district is working in collaboration with Lewis County Public Health, which is currently performing contact tracing protocols pursuant to their protocols.
According to a release from the district, it was determined that the student was not present in school during the time they were infectious and there is no immediate concern in regard to contact with said student. The same information was not provided for the staff member.
Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. According to the district, as an additional precaution, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the student and staff member.
“As much as the District is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, we are required to protect the privacy rights of out staff and students,” the releases for both the student and staff member read. “The District is not permitted to release any additional information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.