BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River Central School District announced Wednesday that one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Todd G. Green announced the confirmed positive test on the district’s website. The letter states the district is working in collaboration with Lewis County Public Health, which is performing the contact tracing process pursuant to the agency’s protocols.
The contact tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. If a person is contacted by Lewis County Public Health, the district asks that the person follow the agency’s recommendations.
The district said it was unable to comment further on the case.
The positive case was reflected Wednesday on the county’s website under its daily COVID-19 update section.
There’s currently one known active coronavirus case in the county. There have been a total of 66 confirmed cases in the county, and 65 have recovered. Eighty people are currently under quarantine.
