BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River Central will be moving all grade levels to a remote learning model for two weeks beginning Monday following a recent localized cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the district.
The remote learning model will continue through Friday, Nov. 6.
The school is planning for students to return on Monday, Nov. 9, following the hybrid schedule the district has used up to this point. The remote learning schedule will follow the same current schedule with Wednesday learning under its hybrid model. Food delivery for breakfast and lunches will continue for the time being on Wednesdays.
“We have prepared for this possibility, and while it is a difficult decision, we believe it is the best decision considering the circumstances,” said Superintendent Todd G. Green in an update from the district. “By going fully remote, we significantly reduce the contact of unknown positive cases, thus leveling the curve of infection.
All extra-curricular activities are canceled for the time being, including the 4-H after school program.
The district has been working closely with Lewis County Public Health on not only the impact of current cases within the school, but also the impact of multiple cases in the community, according to the update.
