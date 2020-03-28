LOWVILLE — Before the county’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday night, the Lewis County Healthcare System quietly prepared last week to make space for more beds, reorganize staff and ensure they are as ready as possible.

“Pragmatically, we may not have a need for these beds by Monday, but we will be ready,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said.

By Monday, the municipal hospital on North State Street on the edge of the county seat will have 50 percent more fully staffed beds in place, bringing the hospital’s total to 31. By April 13, the number of beds will increase by 100 percent to 50 beds and the staff to cover them will be organized.

In the hospital’s original plan to increase its capacity, Mr. Cayer and his team calculated that a 100% increase would mean to have a total of 38 beds.

“We are licensed for 25 beds, but we have staffing built to cover 19 beds occupied at a time,” Mr. Cayer explained.

He and his team looked at the facility’s daily census over the past year to determine how many beds were staffed on average, which yielded the 19 beds.

The state Department of Health informed Mr. Cayer on Thursday, however, that the goal should be for the full 50 beds, even if the hospital is not usually staffed for all 25 beds.

In the updated plan, beds will be in the former ambulatory surgery unit where patients normally recover after outpatient procedures, the medical-surgical in-patient unit and the adult day care unit.

There will also be double the number of Intensive Care Unit beds, bringing that total to six.

The challenge in increasing the capacity wasn’t a matter of the physical beds, Mr. Cayer said, but rather the logistics of where would be the most efficient for staff while providing access to certain capabilities.

“You can’t spread beds all over the house because, from a staffing perspective, you can’t have the staff running from one end of the hospital to the other to take care of their patients,” Mr. Cayer said. “We’ve been trying to think about where to go to maximize staff efficiency.”

Locations with access to piped oxygen and suction capacity were also preferable, he said.

These considerations made the rooms in the ambulatory unit the most logical choice beyond doubling up beds in existing single rooms where possible.

The adult day care area was originally intended for use as a safety net if more beds were needed down the line, however, it is now included in the surge plan.

In order to staff the beds, Mr. Cayer said registered nurses from hospital departments including the operating room, ambulatory surgery, case management, staff development, information services and the EKG office are being re-deployed to help cover the additional beds.

Because many of those nurses have been in an office rather than clinical setting, an additional step had to be taken to prepare them for their new roles.

“You have to spend some time with a skills refresher and training,” Mr. Cayer said, “Our chief nursing officer has already initiated a competency refresher training program and the first group of those nurses will be re-deployed in phase one of the surge on Monday.”

Additional nurses will be sourced from a list that has been compiled of healthcare practitioners who have retired or resigned in the past 18 months along with recent nursing school graduates who have been hired but are awaiting direction from the state department of health about how their licenses can be expedited.

A list of nine doctors has also been compiled to provide “hospitalist services” for the increased capacity under the surge plan, Mr. Cayer said. The hospital is constantly working on ensuring that there is enough personal protective equipment for general ongoing hospital operations as well as that set-aside for the anticipated COVID-19 surge, however, Mr. Cayer said they have noticed prices already becoming “significantly higher” than before the crisis.

There are currently six ventilators at the Lewis County facility, some of which are compatible with a splicing technique that Mr. Cayer said has found success in Spain and Italy and is now being used in the New York City area to increase capacity.

Although he believes the six won’t be enough at the apex of the surge when it comes, even with the splicing, Mr. Cayer said he is “pleased we have the number of ventilators we have.”

The “bed surge” plan was made in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 23 executive order requiring all hospitals in the state to increase their capacity by a minimum of 50 percent.

Mr. Cayer said he has not been made aware of any plans for COVID-19 patients downstate to be brought to hospitals upstate and the Governor said in his Friday morning news conference that would be the last choice in a worst-case scenario.

Temporary hospitals are being built in and brought to the city as quickly as possible to accommodate the thousands of people needing care there.

“I’m incredibly impressed and supportive of how the governor and his team are truly managing this event. I can’t speak highly enough,” Mr. Cayer said, especially without any federal support. “I think as a state we need to stand together to applaud, support and work hard on behalf of all the state’s residents.”