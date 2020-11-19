BELLEVILLE — Classes at Belleville Henderson Central School will be fully remote Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The district issued a statement Thursday saying it had been notified of the positive test by Jefferson County Public Health Service. The district is working with the service to perform contact tracing.
The district said pursuant to its reopening plan, affected areas in its school will be thoroughly disinfected. Masking and social distance protocols remain in place.
The district said while it will have only remote instruction Friday, students who attend in-person BOCES career and technical education classes will still attend as scheduled.
As of Thursday evening, this positive case was not reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.