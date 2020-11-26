ADAMS — On Wednesday evening, the Belleville Henderson Central School District received confirmation that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the district’s second positive coronavirus case.
Per directives from the Jefferson County Public Health Service, and in the interest of safety, the district is advising those in Cohorts A and C to begin 14-day quarantine measures through Dec. 9, unless otherwise directed by Public Health.
The district is working with Public Health, which is currently performing contact tracing. As stated in a release from the district, this advised quarantine should include avoidance of any holiday gatherings planned for Thanksgiving.
During this quarantine, Cohorts A and C will receive remote instruction and are asked to follow normal schedules and sign in at the same time their classes are offered.
Pursuant to the district’s reopening plan, the affected areas are being thoroughly disinfected and masking and social distancing protocols remain in place.
The district is unable to release further information to protect the privacy rights of the staff member.
As of Thursday morning, this new case was not reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker.
