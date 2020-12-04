ADAMS — On Friday, the Belleville Henderson Central School District received confirmation that a student within the district tested positive for COVID-19.
The student in question has been remote learning since Nov. 24, according to a release from the district, so the district has been advised that the risk to other students and staff is minimal at this time. Therefore, no contact tracing directly involving the district is expected.
The district is not permitted to release any additional information at this time to protect the privacy rights of students and staff.
