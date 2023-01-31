WATERTOWN — A burst of arctic air will descend upon the region at the end of week causing bitterly cold air temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a wind chill watch for areas east of Lake Ontario from late Thursday night until Saturday afternoon, with wind chills possibly reaching 45 degrees below zero. A winter weather advisory between 1 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday also calls for snowfall totals of between 4 and 8 inches east of the lake.
This will be coupled with the coldest air temperatures of the season, with Weather Service meteorologists in Burlington, Vermont, forecasting that temperatures across Northern New York will drop into the single digits by Friday morning before “plummeting to dangerously cold levels” of more than 20 degrees below zero on Saturday.
The Weather Services says in a forecaster’s discussion that these temperatures, combined with winds approaching 40 mph, can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes of exposure.
Before the frigid cold arrives, the Weather Service says that a cold air mass already over the region, which is resulting in temperatures in the teens and twenties, will prompt a lake-effect response off Lake Ontario Wednesday, causing the issuance of the winter weather advisory for accumulating snow near the lake.
The lake effect band is expected to “waver” over St. Lawrence County and into southern portions of Franklin County, limiting the amount of accumulation, with only an inch or two of powdery lake-effect snow forecast for those areas, although some general snow squalls accompanying the arctic front could produce higher amounts.
The good news is that the dangerously low temperatures will be of relatively short duration. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold into Saturday morning, according to the Weather Service, but then start to moderate as the day progresses, although still struggling to reach the teens. Overnight Saturday, temperatures will continue to rise and should be around normal to slightly above normal for this time of year on Sunday and Monday.
