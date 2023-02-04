Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) greet President Joe Biden as he arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Biden was to deliver remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) is the lead pastor, and is the same church where the late Atlanta born civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., once preached. The event also takes place on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (John Arthur Brown/Zuma Press/TNS)