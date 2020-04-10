It’s been a few rainy days to go out on your boat, but there’s nothing preventing you from you getting on Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River from your dock because of the coronavirus.
Boat owners can still use their private docks these days.
On Thursday, the state put marinas and public docks on the list of nonessential businesses, so they are now closed.
Private docks, at least for now, are not on the list.
According to the Empire State Development website, the “use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels is not considered essential.”
Under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s PAUSE Act, people are not allowed to congregate in groups and they must stay more than six feet away from each other as ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Coast Guard has no jurisdiction over the state directives, said Joseph Neff, public information for the Buffalo sector.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and local police are responsible for enforcing the state’s new directives on marinas and docks.
But Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said her department doesn’t have any intention of arresting boaters or writing tickets to them if they violate the orders, unless an incident gets out of hand.
Instead, boaters will get an explanation of the directives regarding boating, she said, noting that the public might be confused with some of the state orders because they are changing daily.
“More education than enforcement,” she said.
City police have already said that if they see people gathering they will disperse them.
Liberty shouldn't need 'a stamp of approval from the government'
