CANTON — St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES is seeking donations of plastic bags to pack free meals being provided across the county.
The organization is no longer able to purchase paper bags and will need to rely on donated bags.
Bags will be sanitized before use.
BOCES is only accepting donations from businesses, not individual people. Donations can be dropped off at the door of any of the BOCES Career and Technical Education Centers weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email tawni.Rickett@sllboces.org for more information.
