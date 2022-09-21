OGDENSBURG — Multiple boil water advisories were instituted in the city of Ogdensburg Wednesday.
The advisories are for residents on Academy Place, the 400 block of Canton Street, the 900 block of Elizabeth Street, 500-600 blocks of East South Street, 900 block of Franklin Street, and the 500 block of Jersey Avenue.
The boil water advisories were needed due to water valve installations on those streets resulting in little to no water pressure. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chances that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the system, according to a notice from the city department of public works.
Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food, according to the notice.
Advisories will stay in effect until they are lifted by the DPW.
