OGDENSBURG — Officials have lifted the boil-water advisory that was issued for parts of the city of Ogdensburg.
The advisory affected residents of the 500 to 800 blocks of Proctor Avenue, 200 block of William Street, 500 to 700 blocks of Lisbon Street, 200 block of Dearborne Street, and Industrial Park.
The city issued a boil-water notice on Tuesday due to a water main break in the 700 block of Proctor Avenue. The notice stated that there was a water main repair where there was little or no water pressure.
The Department of Public Works worked on the repair of the main break and collected bacteria samples to confirm that the water was safe to drink once the water service was restored.
“When the water main is repaired you may experience discolored water,” the notice stated. “If this happens let one tap in your residence run for approximately a half hour or until the water clears.”
Any questions can be directed to public works at 315-393-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.