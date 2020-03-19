BRASHER FALLS — Brasher Town Supervisor Mark Peets had declared a stage of emergency in the town of Brasher, which was effective on Tuesday and will continue for three weeks, ending at 9 a.m. April 8.
The state of emergency has been declared due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus/COVID-19. Such conditions threaten the public safety of the citizens of the town of Brasher.
In an effort to safeguard Brasher residents and town employees, the courthouse and town hall was closed to the public effective at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Town employees will report to work to answer calls from members of the public. Payments and documents can be sent via U.S. mail or dropped in a drop box located outside the town hall building near the court door at end of sidewalk. If necessary, call and make an appointment. Tax payments due on March 31, 2020 should be sent via U.S. mail or dropped in the drop box.
Town officials are keeping in contact with the St. Lawrence County Health Department as this matter progresses. The public can review updates on the coronavirus at: health.ny.gov and at the cdc.gov.
For assistance, call Mr. Peets at 315-389-4223, ext. 3; Town Clerk Bethany St. Hilaire at 315-389-4223, ext. 1; or Highway Superintendent Larry Hewlett at 315-769-8202.
