BRASHER FALLS — For the second time in two weeks, St. Lawrence Central Elementary School students have switched to a remote learning model.
Superintendent Robert A. Stewart said Monday that a student who had not been in school for a week has tested positive for COVID-19.
“To our knowledge, this is not related to the one we experienced last week but rather from another outside source. The student (who) tested positive has not been in school in a week. The parents of the other children in that classroom have been contacted and the students have been taken home ... (and) staff members (who) we believe may have had any contact with the student have also been sent home,” he said in a message on the district’s website.
Mr. Stewart said because of the latest case, elementary school students would move back to fully remote learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. They were dismissed at the normal time Monday.
“We will be coordinating with Public Health on contact tracing to determine the extent of any other possible exposure and a timeline on safety returning to school,” he said.
Middle and high school students are continuing with in-person learning. Elementary students who attend the BOCES special education programs will also continue in-person learning.
“We are doing everything possible to continue to have in person instruction while keeping students and staff safe!” Mr. Stewart said.
Elementary school students shifted to two days of remote learning last Thursday and Friday after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the school. The remainder of the district continued with in-person learning.
As of Monday afternoon, the district reported six total cases on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker — four on-site and off-site high school students and one off-site elementary student. They also reported one off-site staff member at the elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
