ALBANY — One case of the COVID-19 P.1, known as the Brazilian variant, was discovered in the state over the weekend, officials said Monday during a COVID-19 briefing call with reporters.
The person is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history.
Scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City identified the case, which was verified by the Health Department’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory in Albany.
The Health Department is working with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to learn more information about the patient and potential contacts, according to the governor’s office.
“It’s a variant of concern, which is how the CDC refers to it,” Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Monday, adding the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 52 cases of the Brazilian mutation in 18 states across the nation.
Scientists and health experts across the globe continue to study the strain, and dozens of others that are more contagious, cause a more severe illness or have decreased effectiveness against treatments and the COVID vaccine.
“The more people are vaccinated, the less likely you’ll end up with variants,” Zucker said. “That’s why we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
The P.1 variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January.
Researchers at the University of Oxford recently released non-peer reviewed data that indicates the P.1 variant may be less resistant to the current vaccines than originally determined.
Wadsworth Center is sequencing COVID-19 virus specimens at a rate of about 90 per day and has sequenced more than 8,200 virus samples statewide. Most specimens have been selected at random from throughout the state to ensure geographic representation.
