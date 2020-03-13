0225_wds_SLC Historical Assoc_cl3.jpg
Signage in front of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s Silas Wright house, 3 East Main Street in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Patricia Carson Harrington Brown Bag Lunch with Dr. Michael Bridgen, professor and director of the Ranger School in Wanakena, will not be held on Thursday, March 19, at noon, at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association. Bridgen is no longer available on that date and hopes to reschedule.

