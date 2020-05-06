It’s beginning to look a lot like the summer of 2020 will be the summer that wasn’t.
What do you think about the decision to cancel the Lewis County fair?
More popular summer events and festivals in the north country are going by the wayside, with organizers deciding to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the Lewis County Fair announced on Wednesday the fair would not be held. Previously, the Fourth of July Concert in the Park and the Armed Forces Parade were already canceled.
Corey Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, said folks who put on events and festivals are looking at the safety of several thousand people gathering in their communities.
They have the options of postponing their events or canceling them until next year, he said.
Two popular annual festivals — General Brown Weekend and the Can-Am International Festival in Sackets Harbor — have fallen victim to the coronavirus.
But the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce hasn’t given up on its community’s events. Organizers have held off canceling any events scheduled for June 13 or later, chamber executive director Lauren Garlock said Wednesday.
“We’re keeping our options open,” she said. “Everything is still on track.” While the village’s Memorial Day activities have been scrapped, Bill Johnston’s Pirate Days is still on for Aug. 7 to Aug. 16. A bikers rally, the village’s Fourth of July celebration and the Buskers in the Bay events are still slated for July. The Blues festival remains on the schedule for Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, organizers of the French Festival met Tuesday night about their event in Cape Vincent. They plan to make an announcement later this week about their plans for the event, which brings out thousands of people to celebrate the village’s connection to its French heritage.
Organizers have been discussing whether to go forward with the event or scale it back. The 52nd French Festival is scheduled for July 12.
As more larger events get canceled, Mr. Fram hopes that festivities later in the summer go on as planned. He also hopes communities continue to offer concerts in the park, farmers markets and other smaller festivities that won’t be so impacted by mass gatherings.
But the list of events affected by the virus keeps getting longer.
In Lewis County, the Tug Hill Blue Grass Festival at the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville has been canceled, while the Tug Mud Dare extreme run at Snow Ride Ski Resort in Turin has been postponed for July 18. There’s no word yet on moe.down music festival.
In the past week, General Brown Days, in its 43rd year, was scheduled for May 29 to May 31. Organizers announced the decision to cancel all activities in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“It is with deepest regret and saddened hearts that we inform our appreciative public and our great craft and food vendor participants that we are cancelling the 2020 43rd Annual General Brown Weekend Festival,” the post states. “Our committee met last evening in teleconference and felt it was best to cancel at this time so that we may continue to comply with state regulations prohibiting large gatherings.”
The post says organizers will be emailing vendors to offer options on refunds.
Next year’s event is scheduled for June 4 to June 6.
In its 49th year, organizers of the Can-Am festival announced in a Facebook post last week that the event, which was scheduled for July 18 and 19, was also canceled.
“We want to keep everyone safe this summer so we can really party next year!!!” they said.
They’re asking people to check their Facebook page for more information about the 2021 Can-Am.
The Can-Am festival honors the friendship and relationship with the area’s Canadian neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.